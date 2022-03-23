Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $30.28 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,070 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $30,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.40. The stock had a trading volume of 45,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $266.68 and a one year high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.64.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.