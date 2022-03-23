Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.24. 110,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,557,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.72 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.19 and its 200-day moving average is $167.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

