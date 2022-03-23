Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 14,609 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.95 on Wednesday, reaching $377.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,511. The stock has a market cap of $167.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

