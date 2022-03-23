Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 26,092 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,092 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 700.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 7,016.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 861,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,808,654.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,278 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 162,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,229. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.