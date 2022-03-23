Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 9,207 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,264,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.96. The stock had a trading volume of 54,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,195. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

