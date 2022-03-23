Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 44,208 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $106.39. 71,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,333. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

