Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Gusbourne Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLLFF)

Gusbourne Plc operates as a holding company with interests in wine businesses. The firm operates through its subsidiary Gusbourne Estate Ltd., which engages in the production and distribution of wine business. The company was founded on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

