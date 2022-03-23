GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.51 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $121.14 million and $7.51 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002315 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,887,220 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

