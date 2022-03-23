Hacken Token (HAI) Reaches Market Cap of $26.86 Million

Hacken Token (HAI) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $26.86 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.49 or 0.07021011 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,731.39 or 0.99790076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

