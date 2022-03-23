Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.57 Million

Brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) to post sales of $259.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.34 million and the highest is $263.24 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $225.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $987.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.53 million to $991.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAE opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.76. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 131.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

