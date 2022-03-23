Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.12. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 171,490 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,208,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after buying an additional 240,975 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 267,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $8,290,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

