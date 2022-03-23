HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.21.
Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $260.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.36. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $181.91 and a 12-month high of $272.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.
HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 41.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
