HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.21.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $260.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.36. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $181.91 and a 12-month high of $272.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 41.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.