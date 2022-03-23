Head to Head Comparison: Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD – Get Rating) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HG has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HG and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $31.07, suggesting a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than HG.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HG and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust $230.23 million 13.66 $95.72 million $0.81 30.90

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -1.04% -1.03% Essential Properties Realty Trust 41.58% 4.93% 3.09%

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats HG on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG (Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

