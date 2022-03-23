Head to Head Contrast: Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) vs. Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Moleculin Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Karuna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Karuna Therapeutics and Moleculin Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00 Moleculin Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $171.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.82%. Given Karuna Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karuna Therapeutics is more favorable than Moleculin Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and Moleculin Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics N/A -26.56% -25.70% Moleculin Biotech N/A -24.80% -21.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and Moleculin Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics $36.96 million 96.17 -$143.80 million ($4.93) -24.19 Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$17.35 million N/A N/A

Moleculin Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Karuna Therapeutics.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics beats Moleculin Biotech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karuna Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis. The company also focuses on developing other muscarinic-targeted drug candidates. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd; patent license agreement with PureTech Health LLC; and drug discovery partnership with Charles River Laboratories, as well as drug discovery collaboration with PsychoGenics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2019. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Moleculin Biotech (Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

