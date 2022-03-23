Head-To-Head Review: China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) versus Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of China HGS Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of China HGS Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China HGS Real Estate 10.94% 3.43% 1.67% Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China HGS Real Estate $58.49 million 1.32 $6.38 million N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China HGS Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China HGS Real Estate and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.70%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than China HGS Real Estate.

Summary

China HGS Real Estate beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China HGS Real Estate (Get Rating)

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County. The company was founded by Xiao Jun Zhu in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, China.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

