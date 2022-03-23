Head to Head Review: Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Digimarc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 168.18 -$58.09 million N/A N/A Digimarc $26.52 million 17.69 -$34.76 million ($2.11) -12.57

Digimarc has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arbe Robotics and Digimarc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.73%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Digimarc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03% Digimarc -131.07% -48.11% -40.69%

Summary

Arbe Robotics beats Digimarc on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Digimarc (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. Digimarc was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

