Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) to post sales of $143.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.40 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $130.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $565.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.44 million to $578.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $580.02 million, with estimates ranging from $567.83 million to $592.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of HR stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,282,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,563 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,298,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

