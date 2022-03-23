Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.35 Million

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HRGet Rating) to post sales of $143.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.40 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $130.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $565.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.44 million to $578.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $580.02 million, with estimates ranging from $567.83 million to $592.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of HR stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,282,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,563 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,298,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.