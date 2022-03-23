HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.210-$1.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.21-1.30 EPS.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,891. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

