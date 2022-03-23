Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.68.

HL stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

