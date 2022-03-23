HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Frank J. Schwitter Sells 500 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HEICO stock opened at $153.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $118.52 and a 12 month high of $155.45.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in HEICO by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in HEICO by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.