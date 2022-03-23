Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Up 1.1%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12). Approximately 651,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,221,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.85 ($0.12).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.55. The company has a market capitalization of £55.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95.

Helium One Global Company Profile (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

