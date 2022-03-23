HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HemaCare Co. (OTCMKTS:HEMA – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 39,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31.
HemaCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEMA)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HemaCare (HEMA)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for HemaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HemaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.