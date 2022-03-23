Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.72

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 3282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hengan International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

