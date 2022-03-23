Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.15 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$1.000 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. 1,630,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,292. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 230,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

