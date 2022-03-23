Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,517. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.03. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

