Highland Private Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.03 on Wednesday, hitting $210.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

