Highland Private Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,521,000 after acquiring an additional 117,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

IVV stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.39. 5,537,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,073,884. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

