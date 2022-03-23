Highland Private Wealth Management Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.16. 6,878,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,858. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,443,345. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

