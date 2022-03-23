HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $20.61

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $21.81. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 475 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.68.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 92.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $215,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.