HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Rating Reiterated by Clarus Securities

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock. Clarus Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 121.33% from the stock’s current price. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of HLS opened at C$14.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.29. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$13.62 and a one year high of C$21.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.84 million and a P/E ratio of -28.84.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

