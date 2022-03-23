Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 563,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,456,000 after purchasing an additional 83,385 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 32,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in Honeywell International by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 71,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.36. 54,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,984. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.66. The company has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

