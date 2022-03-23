Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $195.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.92 and a 200-day moving average of $207.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

