Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35,033 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HOOK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

About Hookipa Pharma (Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.