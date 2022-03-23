Hord (HORD) Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week

Hord (HORD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Hord has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $126,807.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00049139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.24 or 0.07065142 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,326.25 or 0.99672449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044395 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,760,781 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.