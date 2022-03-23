Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

HTHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 1.38. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth $9,020,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 686.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after buying an additional 760,810 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 150,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 52,794 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 2,946.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 895,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after buying an additional 866,280 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

