Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $33.94

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.94, but opened at $32.37. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 2,703 shares traded.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,278,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

