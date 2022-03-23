Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.84.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE:HBM opened at C$9.99 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -8.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.35%.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.