Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €63.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.10 ($69.34).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOSS shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

ETR BOSS opened at €49.10 ($53.96) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.25. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

