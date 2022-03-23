Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will report $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.16. Humana posted earnings per share of $7.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $24.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.01 to $24.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $27.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.41 to $31.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $438.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

