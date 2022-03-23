Huntington National Bank Acquires 76 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after buying an additional 139,016 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,200,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105,831 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPT opened at $162.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.96. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,140,397. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

