Huntington National Bank Sells 1,143 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after buying an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $221.83 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.84.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

