Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Shares of HUT opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.57.
About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.