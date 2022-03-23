Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of HUT opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

