HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target Cut to $6.80

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.80 to $6.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUYA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. HUYA has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

