HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

HUYA stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. HUYA has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUYA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HUYA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 265,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $6,587,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 576,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

