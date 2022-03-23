IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IDYA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $460.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after acquiring an additional 409,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 653,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 367,200 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 923,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

