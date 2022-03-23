IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.77. IDT shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 160,971 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get IDT alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $943.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.18.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDT by 26.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IDT by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDT in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in IDT in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.