IFG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 3.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,090. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.24 and a 52-week high of $128.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.