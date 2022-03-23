IFG Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 19,824,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,203,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

