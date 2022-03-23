IFG Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,128,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,261. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

