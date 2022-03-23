Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,023,000 after purchasing an additional 705,288 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 276.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $172,030,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $10.41 on Wednesday, reaching $339.79. 621,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,129. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.63 and its 200-day moving average is $378.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

